SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Shares Down 7.5%

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SINGD) dropped 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 148,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,238,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

About SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD)

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

