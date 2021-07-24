SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.19 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $160.80 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00842114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

