Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.55.

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SIX stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $14,663,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

