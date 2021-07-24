SJW Group (SJW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect SJW Group to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, analysts expect SJW Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW opened at $67.79 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.