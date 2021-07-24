Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Position Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after buying an additional 476,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after purchasing an additional 745,825 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $162,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 689,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $54.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 in the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

