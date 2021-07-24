Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.13 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and $411,011.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00124828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00145380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,687.03 or 0.98263689 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.68 or 0.00897484 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.