Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.31

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.31 and traded as low as C$27.70. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$27.73, with a volume of 104,511 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.31.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. Analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.3399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

