SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Position Reduced by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,684,310 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.40% of SM Energy worth $26,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 45.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,264,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after buying an additional 395,800 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,180,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 226.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 96,196 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $18.62 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

