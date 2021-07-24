Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $866.64

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 866.64 ($11.32) and traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.37). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 866 ($11.31), with a volume of 83,861 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 866.64. The stock has a market cap of £978.11 million and a PE ratio of 5.09.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

