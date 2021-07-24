Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $866.64

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 866.64 ($11.32) and traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.37). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 866 ($11.31), with a volume of 83,861 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 866.64. The stock has a market cap of £978.11 million and a PE ratio of 5.09.

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

