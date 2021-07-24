SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Market Cap Hits $2.04 Million

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. SmartCredit Token has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $57,174.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00004415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00144900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,273.99 or 1.00187393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.12 or 0.00883134 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io

SmartCredit Token Coin Trading

