SmartKey (SKEY) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. SmartKey has a market cap of $25.24 million and $1.02 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.80 or 0.00835596 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

