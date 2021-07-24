Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 2,263.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,944 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.57% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of SWBI opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

