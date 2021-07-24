Smoothy Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $262,257.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00123222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00142459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,946.98 or 0.99724213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.00 or 0.00875406 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

