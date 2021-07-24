Snap’s (SNAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.58.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $15.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 116,232,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,816,549. Snap has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $708,775.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,265,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,892,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

