Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Financial Management LLC

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises about 0.4% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Snowflake worth $43,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

SNOW stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.92. 2,634,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,509. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.12. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total value of $5,776,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 790,249 shares of company stock valued at $193,389,203. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.