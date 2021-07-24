SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

