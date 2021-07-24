SnowSwap (SNOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $85,243.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.10 or 0.00014965 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00039992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00121753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00144013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,992.77 or 0.99691933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.25 or 0.00889347 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,780 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

