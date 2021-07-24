Sologenic Tops 24-Hour Volume of $523,169.00 (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Sologenic has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $187.48 million and $523,169.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,284 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

