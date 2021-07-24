Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 673.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,056 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.23% of Sonos worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sonos by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Sonos by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sonos by 1,024.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,195 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its position in Sonos by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 1,397,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 897,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,945 shares of company stock worth $9,417,424. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

SONO stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Sonos’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.