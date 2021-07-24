Soundwatch Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Soundwatch Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.4% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,644 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.