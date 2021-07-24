Sourcerock Group LLC Acquires 907,874 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 468.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Bonanza Creek Energy comprises about 20.3% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sourcerock Group LLC owned 5.29% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $39,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

NYSE BCEI opened at $37.22 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

