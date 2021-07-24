Sourcerock Group LLC Buys 16,294 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Whiting Petroleum comprises about 20.1% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sourcerock Group LLC owned about 2.81% of Whiting Petroleum worth $38,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $57.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

