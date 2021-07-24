Sourcerock Group LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 594,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Newpark Resources comprises 1.0% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Newpark Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial raised Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $141.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

