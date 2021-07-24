Sourcerock Group LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. RPC comprises about 0.8% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sourcerock Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of RPC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RPC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RPC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RPC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPC by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 113,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,493,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RES opened at $4.18 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $901.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

