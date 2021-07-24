South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of South Jersey Industries worth $21,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 338,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

