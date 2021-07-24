South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,514 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of South Plains Financial worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

South Plains Financial stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.67. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. Research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

