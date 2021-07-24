Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report $26.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.74 million to $26.80 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $28.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $107.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.41 million to $107.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $110.94 million, with estimates ranging from $109.87 million to $112.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.48 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.
Shares of SFST opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $392.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $56.42.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.