Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report $26.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.74 million to $26.80 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $28.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $107.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.41 million to $107.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $110.94 million, with estimates ranging from $109.87 million to $112.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.48 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $392.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

