Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,031 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $25,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $100,394,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $70,745,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after buying an additional 1,001,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

