Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 670.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $70.72 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

