SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) by 312.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,972 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.28% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of SPSK opened at $20.05 on Friday. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.