SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) by 312.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,972 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.28% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of SPSK opened at $20.05 on Friday. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04.

