S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45. S&P Global reported earnings of $3.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $12.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.76 to $14.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%.
NYSE SPGI opened at $418.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.46. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $422.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.
In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
