SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.89% of SP Plus worth $29,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 167.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 139.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 580,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,518,000 after buying an additional 151,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

SP Plus stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $719.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.