SparkPoint Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.62 million and $498,089.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00039992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00121753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00144013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,992.77 or 0.99691933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.25 or 0.00889347 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

