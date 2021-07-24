SparksPay Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $24,726.56 and approximately $17.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,301,511 coins and its circulating supply is 10,192,522 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.