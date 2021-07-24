Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Hits $0.28

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00039992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00121753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00144013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,992.77 or 0.99691933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.25 or 0.00889347 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

