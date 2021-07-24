SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by Comprehensive Financial Management LLC

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.0% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $206,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,831,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,780. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

