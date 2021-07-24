SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 175,517 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 299,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $66.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $66.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

