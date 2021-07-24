SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Compton Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Compton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,720 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 15.3% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $33,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,724,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,482,000 after purchasing an additional 335,512 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

