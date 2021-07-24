SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 114.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

SPYV opened at $39.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

