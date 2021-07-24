SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 571,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.90% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $257,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

