Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is AREX Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

AREX Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands makes up approximately 19.9% of AREX Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AREX Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of Spectrum Brands worth $33,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,991,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 164,296 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,479,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 189,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 144,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.61. 352,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,715. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $97.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

