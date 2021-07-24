Spectrum (SPT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,932.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $25,524.93 and approximately $8,932.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00368310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

