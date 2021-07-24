Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.31

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.97. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 2,259,358 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

