Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,867 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Spire worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,478,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $37,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE:SR opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.