Spok (SPOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Spok has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.26. Spok has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

