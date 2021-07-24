Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Sprague Resources has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sprague Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 182.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sprague Resources to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.1%.

Sprague Resources stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $665.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.39.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $287,075.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,325.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc sold 16,058,484 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $264,964,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,152,907 shares of company stock worth $530,844,275.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

