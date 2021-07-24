Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 55,561 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1,604.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,561 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.10 and a 12 month high of $174.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

