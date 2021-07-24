Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 76,251 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2,737.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 76,251 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Albemarle worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $190.35 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

