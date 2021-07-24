Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,764 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 466.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 70,980 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after buying an additional 398,707 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,006,000 after buying an additional 374,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -673.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.