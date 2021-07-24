Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1,723.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 386,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

NYSE VMC opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.89. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $114.83 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

